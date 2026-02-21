Applied Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001
|
21.02.2026 01:30:00
Better Data Center Stock: Applied Digital vs. Riot Platforms
As the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) compute has increased exponentially, so has the need for massive data centers to process all that data at high speeds. It has led to a boom in not just the chips and AI infrastructure that processes that data, but also in the construction and development of actual data centers.Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) are both data center developers that began building high-performance computing centers for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining. But now, they are pivoting to AI data centers.Applied Digital is further along in its pivot, and its stock price has been soaring, up some 260% over the past 12 months. Riot, which still makes more revenue from Bitcoin mining, has been hurt by the decline and volatility in the price of Bitcoin. But it is ramping up its data center development operations where it sees greater long-term growth potential.
