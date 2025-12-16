Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
16.12.2025 19:45:00
Better Dividend Stock: Annaly Capital vs. Realty Income
When you're considering what kind of dividend stocks you want to buy, you really need to decide what kind of investor you are. Do you want a set-it-and-forget-it stock? Are you seeking a substantial yield and willing to accept some volatility? Are you looking for your dividend payments to grow over time? And how do you plan to use your dividend -- as monthly or quarterly income, or will you reinvest into your portfolio?In the world of dividend stocks, there are literally hundreds from which to choose -- blue chip names, growth stocks, high-yield stocks, and real estate investment trusts. Some stocks that find a way to grow their dividend for at least 50 consecutive years earn the distinction of Dividend King. Even among those buckets of dividend stocks, you'll find companies that are vastly different.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!