Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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03.07.2026 23:00:00
Better EV Stock: Rivian vs. Lucid
Deciding between buying Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) or Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is a little tricky right now. Both companies sell fantastic electric vehicles that have earned high praise from automotive publications and expert reviewers.But the EV market is difficult, and selling good products isn't enough to ensure a company is worth investing in.Here's what's happening with Rivian and Lucid, why Rivian stock is the better one to own, and why investors will have to be patient to see the company's potential success.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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