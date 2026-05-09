Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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09.05.2026 10:45:00
Better EV Stock: Tesla vs. Rivian vs. Lucid
Many promising electric vehicle (EV) stocks have had a tough time in recent years. Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) auto sales have declined for several years straight. Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) sales growth has also flatlined. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), meanwhile, continues to post mounting losses.Here's the thing: All three of these companies are chasing a $10 trillion opportunity that could cause their stock prices to soar in the coming years. But only two of these three companies are properly positioned to take advantage and create enormous value for shareholders.The robotaxi market is just getting started. Some estimates place the current market size at between $1 billion to $2 billion globally. But huge growth is anticipated, thanks to sizable improvements in self-driving capabilities due to rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. "Artificial intelligence is reshaping the car and becoming a key differentiator," concludes a recent report from global consulting firm McKinsey & Co.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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