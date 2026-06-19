Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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19.06.2026 09:23:00
Better Quantum Computing Stock to Buy: IonQ vs. Rigetti
Quantum computing is an exciting technology that's looming in the distance. There are countless breakthroughs happening in this field, and the technology could start to make an impact soon, with many estimates pointing toward 2030 as the year when quantum computing becomes commercially viable. If that's the case, then investors need to be positioned in the winning stocks years before 2030, as that's when the biggest gains will occur.There are two primary types of quantum stocks: legacy players and pure-play start-ups. Legacy players include companies like Alphabet and IBM that have existing businesses with established cash flows that can throw a ton of money at this technology to make it viable. While those still exist and promise quantum computing investments, if they produce a commercially viable product, it won't have as great an effect on their long-term results as it would for some of the smaller companies.The pure-play start-ups are smaller companies that have to produce a viable quantum computing product or else risk going bankrupt. While these investments are riskier, the upside is far greater. Two of the market's favorite quantum computing pure-plays are IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI). If either or both of these pan out, the upside could be enormous, but which is the better buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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