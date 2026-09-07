AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
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07.09.2026 15:30:00
Better Space Stock: AST SpaceMobile vs. L3Harris Technologies
Space stocks were all the rage this past spring, and the initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies, known as SpaceX, on June 12 brought renewed interest to the entire sector.The World Economic Forum estimates that global spending on space could reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, up from $630 billion in 2023. The bull case for that growth is the need for space-based enabled technologies in communications, positioning, navigation and timing, and Earth observation. The shrinking size and cost of satellites have enabled a surge in rocket launches to put those satellites there, with the number of space launches growing every year of this decade.AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is a satellite communications company that is building a satellite network, and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is a defense contractor with significant exposure to the space industry. AST SpaceMobile's shares are down more than 24% since SpaceX's IPO on June 12, while L3Harris' shares are down over 15% in that same period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
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