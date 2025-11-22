NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
22.11.2025 10:00:35
Beware buy now, pay later temptation on Black Friday, debt charities warn
Billions will be spent on credit over the discount weekend but experts say the payment option is ‘not risk-free’Black Friday bargain-hunters should be wary of the flood of “buy now, pay later” offers at the checkout, money experts have warned, amid record numbers of people seeking help with shopping debts.Billions of pounds will be spent online and in shops over the coming weeks, with more than one in three Britons said to be planning to use this form of credit to help stagger their Black Friday spending. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
