Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
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06.08.2026 07:13:09
Beyond Meat Expects Q3 Net Revenue To Drop On Volatile Operating Environment
(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), a producer of plant-based meat alternatives, reported a net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by a $57.7 million non-cash gain on debt extinguishment in connection with conversions of a portion of the company's 2030 notes. However, Beyond Meat posted a decline in net revenue.
For the three-month period to June 27, the company reported net income of $16.404 million, compared with net loss of $31.845 million in the same period last year. Gain on debt extinguishment was $57.729 million, compared with $00.000 million a year ago. Net loss was $0.06 per share, narrower than loss of $0.42 per share in the previous year.
Adjusted loss was $46.464 million, wider than loss of $29.607 million a year ago. Excluding items, loss was $0.09 per share, compared with loss of $0.39 per share in the previous year.
Loss from operations was $30.806 million as against the prior year's loss of $37.515 million. Total operating expenses moved down to $36.679 million from $45.435 million in the previous year.
Net revenue was $68.832 million, down from $74.958 million a year ago, primarily due to a 9.5% decline in volume of products sold. This was as a result of lower sales of burger and chicken products to quick service restaurant customers in the international foodservice channel, and by weak category demand and reduced points of distribution in the U.S. foodservice and retail channels.
Looking ahead, for the third quarter, citing an elevated level of uncertainty and volatility within its operating environment, Beyond Meat expects a decline in net revenue for the next quarter.
For the third quarter, the company expects net revenue of $60 million to $65 million, compared with $70.2 million last year.
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