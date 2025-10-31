Beyond Meat Aktie
31.10.2025 12:45:00
Beyond Meat Stock: Has the Company Turned Things Around, or Is It Just the Latest Meme?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) sells plant-based food products, which can potentially be appealing alternatives for people who don't want to eat meat. But for multiple years, its business has been struggling to both grow its sales and stay out of the red. And that has resulted in a falling share price.Recently, however, the tide has seemingly turned, with optimism rising around the stock. Last week, Beyond Meat's stock price closed at around $2.19 -- more than 3 times the $0.65 it was at just a week earlier. Investors appear to have become more bullish about the stock. But is this rally justifiable, or has Beyond Meat simply become the latest meme stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
