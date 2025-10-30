Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
|
30.10.2025 21:50:21
Beyond Meat Stock Falls 78.5% Following Massive Rally. Is the Party Over?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has been taking investors on a wild ride recently. The company's share price rocketed higher after it gained the support of meme stock traders in response to reports of sky-high short interest. Some buyers poured into the stock in hopes of triggering a short squeeze, and the resulting trading action helped spur a massive run-up for the company's valuation.On the other hand, the stock is now down approximately 42% over the last week of trading -- and it looks like hopes for a sustained rebound rally may be fading. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
