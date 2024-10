Beyond Nvidia and Meta Platforms: 1 Spectacular Vanguard ETF to Buy Now

Meta Platforms hit a new intraday high on Oct. 4. Investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are paying off for its core advertising business, and its augmented and virtual reality projects could have potential to contribute earnings growth down the road.Meta is now the hottest stock in the "Magnificent Seven" -- a group of the largest tech-focused companies. But not long ago, Nvidia carried the group higher. And Apple, which had been a significant market laggard earlier in the year, has staged a massive comeback and is up over 33% in the last six months.You may be surprised to learn that every Magnificent Seven stock aside from Meta has been underperforming the S&P 500 over the last three months. The slowdown may be due to valuation concerns that earnings need to catch up with soaring stock prices. Another factor is the broadening of the market rally as stable stalwarts like Coca-Cola, Home Depot, and other blue chip components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average have been roaring higher in recent months and contributing the bulk of index gains.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool