Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

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12.09.2026 19:33:35

BigBear.ai vs. D-Wave Quantum: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors searching for high-growth potential often look toward the frontiers of computation. Comparing BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ:QBTS) requires weighing established government contracts against the nascent potential of quantum computing.

BigBear.ai focuses on decision intelligence software for federal agencies, while D-Wave Quantum builds the hardware and cloud platforms for next-generation quantum processing. Both companies represent speculative plays in the tech sector, though they operate at different ends of the computational spectrum. This comparison explores which firm offers a more sustainable path forward.

BigBear.ai provides artificial intelligence solutions to the defense and intelligence sectors, specializing in decision intelligence for government agencies. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company noted that the U.S. government accounted for nearly 51% of total revenue. This high level of customer concentration adds significant risk to the business model since it relies on specific federal funding cycles.

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