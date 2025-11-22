Pershing Square Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A12C4S / ISIN: GG00BPFJTF46
|
22.11.2025 05:05:15
Bill Ackman Plans Pershing Square, New Fund IPO For Early 2026: Report
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is preparing a unique dual public offering that would take both his investment management firm Pershing Square, and a new investment fund public, according to a report published Friday.Ackman hopes for the IPO to take place early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Closed-End Fund Offers Stakes in Ackman’s FirmAckman has been weighing a public listing of Pershing Square for months, and at the same time, Pershing Square has been working ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
