BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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17.08.2026 15:47:00
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Made Amazon Its Fourth-Largest Holding by Dumping Alphabet. Here's the Thesis Behind the Switch.
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management started selling Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in the fourth quarter of 2025 while continuing to hold a large stake in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and other tech stocks. Ackman also bought a new position in Microsoft. In a post on X dated May 16, 2026, Ackman explained that he sold the Alphabet position to free up cash for Microsoft. But he also apparently sees better prospects in Amazon.Pershing Square's mid-year update to investors reiterated its expectation that Amazon will grow its earnings at more than 20% annually, driven by opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) and continued e-commerce growth.While Pershing Square trimmed its Amazon position in Q2, the position still accounts for about 10% of the firm's reported assets on its SEC Form 13F, making it the fourth-largest holding. Bill Ackman's thesis behind the investment continues to play out almost exactly as he predicted when he originally bought the stock in April 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu Amazon
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|295,80
|-0,27%
|Amazon
|225,65
|-0,64%
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|41,80
|-2,79%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|46,60
|0,87%
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