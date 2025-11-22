BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
22.11.2025 08:45:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Just Sold This Hot Artificial Intelligence Stock. Here's Why Wall Street Thinks He Made a Big Mistake.
Bill Ackman didn't achieve a net worth of $9.2 billion by making glaring errors. He has to be especially careful, considering that his Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund owns only 11 stocks. The billionaire's cautious nature was in full view in the third quarter of 2025. Ackman didn't initiate positions in any new stocks, nor did he add to any of his hedge fund's existing holdings. Instead, he reduced Pershing Square's stakes in four stocks. One of the stocks Ackman sold was a sizzling hot leader in artificial intelligence (AI). However, Wall Street thinks he made a big mistake. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
