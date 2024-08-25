|
25.08.2024 10:25:00
Billionaire Bill Gates Has 20% of His Foundation's Portfolio in This Stock -- and It's Not Microsoft
Bill Gates is one of the wealthiest people in the world, with an estimated net worth of over $125 billion. Today, the former head of Microsoft runs one of the largest charitable foundations in the world.Not surprisingly, Microsoft is the foundation's largest holding at over 30% of its portfolio. However, after increasing its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) by over 40% in the second quarter, the conglomerate is now the Gates Foundation's second-largest position at over 20% of its portfolio, surpassing Waste Management.The Gates Foundation was not out buying Berkshire stock on the open market. Instead, the shares were gifted to the foundation by Warren Buffett. However, this could very well be the last donation of Berkshire stock to the foundation, as Buffett and Gates' friendship has cooled recently. Meanwhile, Buffett has said the foundation will no longer receive any donations after his death. That's a change of heart, as gifts to the charitable organization were originally in his will. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!