25.08.2024 10:25:00

Billionaire Bill Gates Has 20% of His Foundation's Portfolio in This Stock -- and It's Not Microsoft

Bill Gates is one of the wealthiest people in the world, with an estimated net worth of over $125 billion. Today, the former head of Microsoft runs one of the largest charitable foundations in the world.Not surprisingly, Microsoft is the foundation's largest holding at over 30% of its portfolio. However, after increasing its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) by over 40% in the second quarter, the conglomerate is now the Gates Foundation's second-largest position at over 20% of its portfolio, surpassing Waste Management.The Gates Foundation was not out buying Berkshire stock on the open market. Instead, the shares were gifted to the foundation by Warren Buffett. However, this could very well be the last donation of Berkshire stock to the foundation, as Buffett and Gates' friendship has cooled recently. Meanwhile, Buffett has said the foundation will no longer receive any donations after his death. That's a change of heart, as gifts to the charitable organization were originally in his will. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX volatil -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich volatil, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Verluste verzeichnet. Am asiatischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen