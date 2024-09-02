|
02.09.2024 11:51:00
Billionaire Bill Gates Has 54% of His Trust Invested in 2 Brilliant Stocks
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) engages in various philanthropic activities around the world, everything from improving healthcare systems and promoting education to fighting poverty and inequalities. Since its inception, the organization had paid out more than $77 billion in grants.The foundation's charitable giving is funded by the BMGF Trust, which holds and invests donated money. As of June 2024, the trust had $48 billion spread across 23 positions, but 54% of the portfolio was allocated to two stocks: 33% in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and 21% in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.A).Incidentally, the BMGF Trust beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 10 percentage points in the last three years. That outperformance was due in large part to its substantial positions in Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Moreover, current asset allocation suggests Bill Gates (Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees) still has confidence in both stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|48,69
|-0,14%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|18 050,00
|1,98%
|Microsoft Corp.
|377,55
|-0,08%