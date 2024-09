Billionaire Bill Gates Has 54% of His Trust Invested in 2 Brilliant Stocks

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) engages in various philanthropic activities around the world, everything from improving healthcare systems and promoting education to fighting poverty and inequalities. Since its inception, the organization had paid out more than $77 billion in grants.The foundation's charitable giving is funded by the BMGF Trust, which holds and invests donated money. As of June 2024, the trust had $48 billion spread across 23 positions, but 54% of the portfolio was allocated to two stocks: 33% in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and 21% in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.A).Incidentally, the BMGF Trust beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 10 percentage points in the last three years. That outperformance was due in large part to its substantial positions in Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Moreover, current asset allocation suggests Bill Gates (Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees) still has confidence in both stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool