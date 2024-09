Billionaire Jeff Bezos Races Rocket Lab and a Chinese Start-Up to Build the Next SpaceX

In December 2015, Elon Musk's SpaceX did something no other organization on Earth -- either government-run or corporate -- had ever managed to do before: Launch a rocket into orbit and then land it back on solid ground on Earth safely. Nearly a decade later, no other entity has yet managed to duplicate this feat, which is part of the reason it dominates the market for space launches today, and part of the reason SpaceX now has a market cap of more than $210 billion. But at least three companies aim to try to repeat that achievement soon. The first one to succeed could become the next SpaceX.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool