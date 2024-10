Billionaire Philippe Laffont Sold 72% of Coatue's Stake in Nvidia and Is Piling Into This Historically Cheap Dual-Industry Leader

On Wall Street, important data releases are a common occurrence. Monthly inflation and jobs reports, coupled with Wall Street's leading businesses reporting their quarterly operating results over a six-week stretch every quarter, can make it easy for a key data release to slip under the radar.Aug. 14 marked what can arguably be described as the most important data dump of the third quarter. This was the last day to for institutional investors and wealthy asset managers to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F details which stocks Wall Street's smartest and most-successful money managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter (i.e., the June-ended quarter).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool