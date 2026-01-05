Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
05.01.2026 13:00:00
Billionaire Stephen Mandel's Largest Holding Is Down 15% From Its All-Time Highs. Is It a Buy for 2026?
Investors have access to all sorts of data, including the holdings that billionaire hedge fund managers have.At the end of each quarter, any money manager with greater than $100 million in assets must disclose their holdings to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a Form 13F, and that list is then made available to the public 45 days later. So, any information we have about these funds is as of Sept. 30, but it can still provide valuable insights, especially if something notable happened between now and then.One billionaire I follow is Stephen Mandel, the manager of Lone Pine Capital Holdings. He has a significant stake in a notable big tech company, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). As of Sept. 30, 7.1% of his total portfolio was in Meta's stock -- the largest position he holds. That's significant because Meta has performed poorly since Sept. 30 and is down around 10%. While this may concern some investors, Mandel could be scooping up shares due to the market's short-term pessimism.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
