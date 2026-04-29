Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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29.04.2026 13:06:00
Billionaires Have Chosen Their Favorite Quantum Computing Stock, and It's Not IonQ, Rigetti Computing, or D-Wave Quantum
Though artificial intelligence (AI) has captivated investors for years, it's not the only game-changing technology making waves on Wall Street. The rise of quantum computing is estimated to create up to $850 billion in global economic value by 2040, according to analysts at Boston Consulting Group. Quantum computing stocks were also briefly running circles around AI stocks last year. As of mid-October 2025, shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) had rallied as much as 6,200% on a trailing 12-month basis. These are life-altering returns that are bound to get Wall Street's attention.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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