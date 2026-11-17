On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 13, 2026, Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) announced that the Food and Drug Administration approved its prescription topical gel Ameluz to treat superficial basal cell carcinoma, expanding its label into skin cancer treatment. Accessing a second approved indication allows the business to target broader clinical demand without expanding its commercial field team. Three things management said stand out.

Securing approval for superficial basal cell carcinoma, a common skin cancer, creates a second indication for Ameluz, the company's light-activated topical treatment gel. Because dermatologists can administer the drug using red light illumination lamps already in their offices, Biofrontera can grow prescription volume through its established commercial infrastructure.

An International Trade Commission order previously blocked Biofrontera from importing its large-panel illumination lamp, temporarily restricting drug sales to affected dermatology clinics. Obtaining U.S. Customs clearance for a redesigned lamp allows the company to resume hardware deliveries and restore drug sales to existing customers.

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