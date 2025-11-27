Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
27.11.2025 19:23:00
Biotech Fund Dumps $12.3 Million in Crinetics Stock as Shares Remain 19% Lower on the Year
MPM BioImpact fully exited its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter, a move disclosed in the fund’s November 14 SEC filing. The transaction reduced assets by approximately $12.3 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, MPM BioImpact sold its entire holding of 428,975 shares in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the third quarter. The estimated transaction value was $12.3 million based on quarterly average prices. The position represented 2.1% of assets under management in the previous quarter.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
