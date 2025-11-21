BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JPDX / ISIN: US05550J1016
|
21.11.2025 13:10:23
BJ's Wholesale Club Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, retailer BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming comparable club sales growth outlook.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share on comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, growth of 2.0 to 3.0 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.35 per share on comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, growth of 2.0 to 3.5 percent.
On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
