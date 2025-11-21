BJ's Wholesale Club Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, retailer BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming comparable club sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share on comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, growth of 2.0 to 3.0 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.35 per share on comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, growth of 2.0 to 3.5 percent.

On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com