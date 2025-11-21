BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2JPDX / ISIN: US05550J1016

21.11.2025 13:07:14

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $152.05 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $155.74 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.12 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $5.348 billion from $5.099 billion last year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $152.05 Mln. vs. $155.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $5.348 Bln vs. $5.099 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.40

