|
17.07.2024 12:18:48
BlackBerry Unveils CylanceMDR Pro Powered By AI
(RTTNews) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) Wednesday announced the launch of CylanceMDR Pro, a cutting-edge managed detection and response or MDR service built on an Open XDR platform powered by AI.
CylanceMDR Pro will be available July 31.
It is designed to tackle the growing challenges of modern cybersecurity, the company noted. It overcomes the operational burden facing security teams that must defend against increasingly sophisticated adversaries across expanding attack surfaces.
CylanceMDR Pro is compatible with all the security tooling a company already has, so they can easily use existing investments. This reduces the total cost of ownership by maximizing their current investments and budget, the firm noted.
CylanceMDR Pro is powered by Cylance AI, the longest-running and continuously improving predictive AI in the market.
Nathan Jenniges, Senior Vice President and General Manager, BlackBerry Cybersecurity, said, "Despite organizations making significant investments in personnel and technology, many haven't seen a commensurate improvement in their risk envelope. CylanceMDR Pro is a game-changer for organizations seeking confidence in their cybersecurity posture. It is a single platform solution, that is easy to deploy, ensuring that threat detection data is unified across endpoints, networks, cloud environments and beyond."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BlackBerry Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
16.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier BlackBerry-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in BlackBerry von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier BlackBerry-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in BlackBerry von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich am Montagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel BlackBerry-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in BlackBerry von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BlackBerry Ltdmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BlackBerry Ltd
|2,28
|-1,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow erstmals über 41.200 Punkten - Ausverkauf bei Techwerten -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leichter, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Die US-Börsen präsentierren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.