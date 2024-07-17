BlackBerry Unveils CylanceMDR Pro Powered By AI

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) Wednesday announced the launch of CylanceMDR Pro, a cutting-edge managed detection and response or MDR service built on an Open XDR platform powered by AI.

CylanceMDR Pro will be available July 31.

It is designed to tackle the growing challenges of modern cybersecurity, the company noted. It overcomes the operational burden facing security teams that must defend against increasingly sophisticated adversaries across expanding attack surfaces.

CylanceMDR Pro is compatible with all the security tooling a company already has, so they can easily use existing investments. This reduces the total cost of ownership by maximizing their current investments and budget, the firm noted.

CylanceMDR Pro is powered by Cylance AI, the longest-running and continuously improving predictive AI in the market.

Nathan Jenniges, Senior Vice President and General Manager, BlackBerry Cybersecurity, said, "Despite organizations making significant investments in personnel and technology, many haven't seen a commensurate improvement in their risk envelope. CylanceMDR Pro is a game-changer for organizations seeking confidence in their cybersecurity posture. It is a single platform solution, that is easy to deploy, ensuring that threat detection data is unified across endpoints, networks, cloud environments and beyond."