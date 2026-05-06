Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077
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06.05.2026 17:40:05
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP)
6 May 2026
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|426657
|EQS News ID:
|2322668
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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