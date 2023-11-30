|
Board Update
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)
30 November 2023
Metro Bank Holdings PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Board Update
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (“Metro Bank” or the “Company”) today announces that, having steered the Company through its turnaround plan and delivered the recapitalisation announced on 8 October 2023 Anne Grim, Ian Henderson and Monique Melis have decided to step down from the Board effective 31 December 2023.
Following these changes, the Board (excluding the Chair) will comprise five Non-Executive Directors, four of whom are independent, and two Executive Directors.
Commenting, Robert Sharpe, Metro Bank Chair, said: "In the years which Anne, Ian and Monique have served the Board, the Bank has made significant improvements to its risk and control framework and is now primed for growth. I would like to thank each of the Directors for their contribution and dedicated service to Metro Bank.”
Enquiries
For more information, please contact:
Metro Bank Investor Relations
Jo Roberts
+44 (0) 20 3402 8900
Metro Bank Media Relations
Tina Coates / Mona Patel
+44 (0) 7811 246016 / +44 (0) 7815 506845
Teneo
Charles Armitstead / Haya Herbert Burns
+44 (0)7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank services 2.8 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It remains one of the highest rated high street banks for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority’s Service Quality Survey in August 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded “2023 Best Lender of the Year – UK” in the M&A Today, Global Awards, “Best Mortgage Provider of the Year” in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, “Best Business Credit Card” in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, “Best Business Credit Card 2022”, Forbes Advisor, “Best Current Account for Overseas Use” by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023. It was “Banking Brand of The Year” at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant’s Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.
The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that’s through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank plc.
Metro Bank plc (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank plc. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.
|
