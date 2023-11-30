Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

30 November 2023

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

Board Update

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (“Metro Bank” or the “Company”) today announces that, having steered the Company through its turnaround plan and delivered the recapitalisation announced on 8 October 2023 Anne Grim, Ian Henderson and Monique Melis have decided to step down from the Board effective 31 December 2023.

Following these changes, the Board (excluding the Chair) will comprise five Non-Executive Directors, four of whom are independent, and two Executive Directors.

Commenting, Robert Sharpe, Metro Bank Chair, said: "In the years which Anne, Ian and Monique have served the Board, the Bank has made significant improvements to its risk and control framework and is now primed for growth. I would like to thank each of the Directors for their contribution and dedicated service to Metro Bank.”

