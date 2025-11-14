Metro Bank Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3D662 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
14.11.2025 15:59:27
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
14 November 2025
* The closing balance on the previous Deferred Variable Reward Plan - 2016 return was incorrectly stated as 6,930,144. The opening balance has been corrected on this return.
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 76 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BMX3W479
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|Sequence No.:
|408328
|EQS News ID:
|2230328
