Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A0LEXG / ISIN: US8485741099

08.12.2025 15:40:28

Boeing Completes Spirit AeroSystems Acquisition Deal

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA), Monday announced the acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), which includes the latter's Boeing-related commercial operations, such as fuselages for the 737 program and major structures for the 767, 777 and 787 Dreamliner.

Also, portions of Spirit AeroSystems' operations in Belfast, Northern Ireland, have been acquired by Boeing.

Following the acquisition, Spirit AeroSystems' commercial and aftermarket operations in Wichita, Kansas; Dallas, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as Spirit's Aerospace Innovation Center in Prestwick, Scotland, will begin to integrate into Boeing.

Speaking about the deal, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran noted, "Boeing's acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems will help build bridges between Seattle and Wichita and bring new opportunities to the Air Capital of the World.

Currently, BA is trading at $204.68, up 1.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Newssuche

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boeing Co. 176,18 1,33% Boeing Co.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 33,90 0,50% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

