Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0LEXG / ISIN: US8485741099
|
08.12.2025 15:40:28
Boeing Completes Spirit AeroSystems Acquisition Deal
(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA), Monday announced the acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), which includes the latter's Boeing-related commercial operations, such as fuselages for the 737 program and major structures for the 767, 777 and 787 Dreamliner.
Also, portions of Spirit AeroSystems' operations in Belfast, Northern Ireland, have been acquired by Boeing.
Following the acquisition, Spirit AeroSystems' commercial and aftermarket operations in Wichita, Kansas; Dallas, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as Spirit's Aerospace Innovation Center in Prestwick, Scotland, will begin to integrate into Boeing.
Speaking about the deal, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran noted, "Boeing's acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems will help build bridges between Seattle and Wichita and bring new opportunities to the Air Capital of the World.
Currently, BA is trading at $204.68, up 1.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
|Boeing Co.
|176,18
|1,33%
|Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
|33,90
|0,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX in Grün -- DAX freundlich -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Montag etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls leicht zu. Die US-Börsen finden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.