Booz Allen Hamilton a Aktie
WKN DE: A1C599 / ISIN: US0995021062
|
20.11.2025 15:35:15
Booz Allen Wins $99 Mln Navy Contract To Enhance Shipboard Connectivity
(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) announced on Thursday that it has landed a $99 million contract with the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command.
They will be working on setting up and maintaining wireless networks for civilian mariners in MSC's fleet around the world. This project is set to enhance ships in the Pacific, Europe, and the U.S. with secure connectivity through Low Earth Orbit satellites, along with advanced wireless systems, Wi-Fi, and 5G.
It's an extension of Booz Allen's prior 5G prototyping efforts and aims to boost communication for operations on board and improve the crew's quality of life.
The company will leverage its know-how in systems engineering, cloud architecture, edge technologies, and cybersecurity to aid MSC's modernization push.
BAH is currently trading at $80.88, up $0.46 or 0.57 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
