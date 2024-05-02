|
02.05.2024 12:33:55
Borg Warner Inc. Q1 Profit Drops
(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $206 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $3.60 billion from $3.38 billion last year.
Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $206 Mln. vs. $217 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.90 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.60 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 to $4.15
