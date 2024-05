Boyd Gaming Announces Addl. $500 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) announced the Board's approval of an additional $500 million share repurchase program.

The company stated that as of March 31, 2024, the Company still had around $721 million available for repurchases.

The Board also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, which will be paid on July 15, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of June 15, 2024.

In pre-market activity on the New York Stock Exchange, the shares are trading at $54.28, up 0.71%.