BrainsWay: FDA Grants Expanded Indication For Deep TMS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BrainsWay (BWAY) announced the FDA has granted an expanded indication for the company's Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation system or Deep TMS allowing for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder ages 22 to 86, changing the previous upper age limit of 68. The company noted that, Deep TMS is the only TMS Device indicated for depression treatment in patients between the ages of 68 and 86.

"This significant development presents an exciting business opportunity for BrainsWay," said Hadar Levy, Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay.

