Brazilian Firms Put Customer Experience Front and Center

Brazilian enterprises are ramping up their CX services to meet the needs of customers who have grown accustomed to receiving fast, efficient, personalized attention, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Customer Experience Services report for Brazil finds that the COVID pandemic has led to a change in expectations of consumers, who want to be able to interact with companies on their own terms. At the same time, they expect their personal information will be kept safe and that their interactions will remain confidential, ISG says.

"Now that growth has resumed, Brazilian companies are recognizing the need to strengthen their customer service,” said Wayne Butterfield, partner, ISG Digital Solutions. "That’s why CX services have become more important than ever.”

The benefits of improved CX aren’t limited to customers. According to the ISG report, the market understands that better customer experience is intrinsically linked to a positive employee experience. That’s why service providers are increasingly adopting flexible working conditions, supported by technology and programs aimed at quality of life and well-being for their employees, the report says.

AI may be ascendant, but the days of human agents who are well trained to resolve urgent situations with patience and sensitivity aren’t quite over yet, the ISG report says. Voice service in Brazil is gradually losing ground to digital channels, yet it remains relevant, especially in cases where customers need complex problems solved, ISG says.

Although there is an ongoing debate about the pros and cons of face-to-face and remote working models, for Brazilian contact centers the hybrid model remains a strong trend that is here to stay, the ISG report says. To overcome the challenges of flexible working, Brazilian and global suppliers are investing in developing or acquiring platforms for centralizing workforce management. Some are even adopting 100 percent digital processes for screening, assessing, interviewing and hiring agents, ISG says.

"Virtual solutions and remote operations are no longer competitive differentiators,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Brazilian enterprises recognize the need to invest in robust solutions that are truly flexible, scalable and above all, secure.”

The report also examines how debt collection is an important aspect of the Brazilian contact center market and represents a significant part of its revenues.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Customer Experience Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 31 providers across five quadrants: Digital Operations, Hybrid Working Solutions, Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics), Social Media CX Services and Debt Collection Services.

The report names AeC and Atento as Leaders in all five quadrants, while Foundever and Teleperformance are named as Leaders in four quadrants each. Algar Tech and AlmavivA are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Konecta, Neo and Pluris Midia are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. The report names Callink, Home Agent, Paschoalotto, Sercom and Webhelp as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Concentrix is named a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while Intervalor, Kainos and Konecta are named Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from AeC.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Customer Experience Services report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011024053/en/