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15.11.2026 13:30:02

Breakfast News: The Sunday Edition

Welcome to our Sunday Edition: Your weekly step toward better investing through AI.

Covered Call Lab is an AI prompt that teaches you how covered calls work. Paste it into an AI chat, and it walks you through the basics, helps you check a call you are considering, and keeps a simple tracker of any calls you open.

A covered call is a way to earn extra income from shares you already own. You agree to sell 100 of your shares at a set price, called the strike, if the stock reaches it by a set date. In exchange, you get paid cash up front, called the premium.

If the stock stays below the strike, you keep your shares and the premium. If it rises above the strike, you may have to sell at that price and miss any gains beyond it.

If the stock climbs toward your strike and you want to keep your shares, you can often roll the call. That means buying it back and selling a new one with a later date and a higher strike. Rolling usually costs money and does not always work, so the lab walks you through the tradeoffs rather than telling you what to do.

The lab is a coach, not a stock picker. It will not tell you which call to sell. It explains the tradeoffs and runs the math so you can decide for yourself.

Options carry more risk than simply owning stock, and covered calls are not right for everyone. Here is what you take on.

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