|
12.11.2025 07:19:31
Brenntag Q3 Earnings Decline
(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF, BNR.DE), a German chemical maker and distributor, on Wednesday reported that profit attributable to the company's shareholders declined in the third quarter compared with the previous year.
For the third quarter, profit attributable to the company's shareholders fell to 113.1 million euros from 118.2 million euros in the prior year.
Earnings per share were 0.78 euros versus 0.82 euros last year.
On average, two analysts had expected the company to report $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating EBITDA decreased to 330.2 million euros from 370.8 million euros in the prior year.
Operating EBITA also slid to 243 million euros from 281.1 million euros in the same period last year.
Sales for the quarter declined 4.7 percent to 3.72 billion euros from 4.07 billion euros in the previous year.
Further, the company specifies its 2025 guidance for operating EBITA towards the lower end of the range of 950 million euros to 1,050 million euros.
On Tuesday, Brenntag closed trading 1.40% higher at EUR 47.10 on the XETRA.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEnde des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- ATX letztlich mit Rückenwind -- DAX schließlich erneut mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen notieren zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.