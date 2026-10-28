Brinker International Aktie
WKN: 881396 / ISIN: US1096411004
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28.10.2026 13:01:55
Brinker International Boosts FY27 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, casual dining restaurant owner Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2027.
For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.30 to $13.90 per share on total revenues between $6.23 billion and $6.33 billion.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $12.60 to $13.40 per share on total revenues between $6.15 billion and $6.27 billion.
The company said it estimates the impact of the additional operating week to be an increase of approximately 2.0 percent in total revenues and $0.70 in adjusted earnings per share.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, EAT is trading on the NYSE at $203.00, up $6.34 or 3.22 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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