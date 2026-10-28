Brinker International Aktie
WKN: 881396 / ISIN: US1096411004
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28.10.2026 12:51:26
Brinker International Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1
(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $113.3 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $99.5 million, or $2.17 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $119.1 million or $2.77 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $1.476 billion from $1.349 billion last year.
Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $113.3 Mln. vs. $99.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.64 vs. $2.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.476 Bln vs. $1.349 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 13.30 To $ 13.90 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.23 B To $ 6.33 B
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