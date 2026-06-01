Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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01.06.2026 05:03:00
Broadcom Reports Earnings June 3. Time to Buy?
Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) jumped nearly 5% on Friday to close at an all-time high of $446.77, pushing the chip designer's market capitalization past $2.1 trillion as of this writing.The timing of the move is notable. Broadcom reports its fiscal second-quarter results after the close on Wednesday, June 3 -- and after a fiscal first quarter in which its artificial intelligence (AI) business more than doubled, the market is betting the momentum ran straight through the spring.Of course, no one can know which way the stock moves once the report lands. So, rather than guessing, the more useful question is whether Broadcom's business justifies its record-high price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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