Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Lydia Ko and More Compete in Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), a premier vacation ownership and experiences company, announces the lineup of Ladies Professional Golf Association winners who will participate in the official kickoff to the LPGA Tour season at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

One of the most unique and popular events in golf, the annual tournament welcomes LPGA Tour champions from the previous two seasons to compete alongside celebrities from the worlds of music, entertainment and sports.

The Professional Title winner of last year’s tournament, Brooke Henderson, will return to defend her title – and compete for $1.5 million in official prize money – against fellow LPGA Tour athletes, including: Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda and 2023 Rolex Player of the Year Lilia Vu.

Approximately 50 stars of the stage, screen and stadium will compete alongside LPGA Tour players in the celebrity field for their own $500,000 purse using a modified Stableford format, including: NBC’s Dylan Dreyer, former "The Bachelor” contestants Wells Adams and Ben Higgins, country music star Chris Lane, soccer legend Landon Donovan and eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter.

"We could not be more excited to host another year of the HGV Tournament of Champions at the renowned Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in our hometown of Orlando,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "Along with our partners at the LPGA, our team is looking forward to this incredible opportunity to further elevate the sport of women’s golf and create memorable experiences both on and off the course.”

"We’re excited to kick off a record-breaking 2024 season for the LPGA Tour at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions,” said Casey Ceman, vice president of Tournament Business Affairs at the LPGA. "Along with our partners at Hilton Grand Vacations, the LPGA is thrilled to be back at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club to showcase some of the world’s best professional golfers on a global stage in a unique format unlike anything all year.”

The current confirmed list of esteemed LPGA Tour players expected to compete in the upcoming 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions includes:

Alexa Pano (USA)

Allisen Corpuz (USA)

Ally Ewing (USA)

Amy Yang (Korea)

Andrea Lee (USA)

Angel Yin (USA)

Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa)

Ayaka Furue (Japan)

Brooke Henderson (Canada)

Chanettee Wannasaen (Thailand)

Charley Hull (England)

Cheyenne Knight (USA)

Danielle Kang (USA)

Elizabeth Szokol (USA)

Gaby Lopez (Mexico)

Gemma Dryburgh (Scotland)

Grace Kim (Australia)

Hae Ran Ryu (Korea)

In Gee Chun (Korea)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England)

Leona Maguire (Ireland)

Lilia Vu (USA)

Linn Grant (Sweden)

Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

Maja Stark (Sweden)

Marina Alex (USA)

Megan Khang (USA)

Mone Inami (Japan)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark)

Nasa Hataoka (Japan)

Nelly Korda (USA)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand)

Paula Reto (South Africa)

Rose Zhang (USA)

Ruoning Yin (China)

The highly anticipated four-day tournament will be held at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club’s prestigious championship golf course in Orlando, Florida. The championship golf course, designed by premier golf architect Tom Fazio, is as picturesque as it is challenging, befitting of one of the world’s top private golf and country clubs.

The tournament will take place on Jan. 18-21, and will be televised nationally on NBC and Golf Channel. To learn more about the tournament and inquire about sponsorship opportunities that provide exclusive access, visit www.HGVLPGA.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 525,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent more than 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

About the LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour is the world’s leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts more than 30 annual events across 10 countries for over 200 Active Players, awarding total prize funds exceeding $118 million and reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. Follow the LPGA Tour on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the world’s top private golf club communities, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits at the heart of Lake Nona, one of the fastest growing and innovative master-planned communities in America that is establishing a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. For more than 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has delivered exceptional Central Florida living, combining natural splendor with a dynamic lifestyle amidst a sanctuary of luxury estate homes. The unique opportunity to live and play at Lake Nona is enhanced by a wealth of amenities, including a Tom Fazio-designed, championship golf course, a fully equipped golf performance center, a 40,000-square-foot Clubhouse, an array of sports and recreational facilities and services, and a trio of waterways. Guided by a continual pursuit of excellence, highlighted by exceptional family experiences and outstanding service, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to set the benchmark for lifestyle-driven club communities for years to come.

For more information, visit: www.lakenona.club.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Development Company, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community’s advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona’s attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida’s beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110294070/en/