08.02.2023 22:11:00
Brown-Forman Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for March 8, 2023
Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) will release its third quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results on March 8, 2023, by 8:00 a.m. (EST), followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. (EST).
A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available via Brown-Forman’s website, brown-forman.com, through a link to "Investors/Events & Presentations." A digital audio recording of the conference call will be available on the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. The replay will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call. Interested parties are also invited to join the conference call by registering for the call in advance here.
For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
