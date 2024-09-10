Brown-Forman to Participate in TD Cowen Conference

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Lawson Whiting will participate in TD Cowen's 2nd Annual Sip, Snack & Scrub Summit on September 17, 2024. Brown-Forman’s virtual "fireside chat” will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and will be available as a webcast on the Brown-Forman website at brown-forman.com on the Investors/Events & Presentations page. A replay will be available on the Brown-Forman website for at least 30 days following the event.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910565968/en/