13.12.2022 22:25:00
Brown-Forman to Ring New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell on December 14
Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in celebration of more than 150 years of enriching the experience of life. The company has been a publicly traded company since 1933, making its first public stock issue after the end of Prohibition.
Brown-Forman President and CEO, Lawson Whiting, and Board Chair, Campbell Brown, will ring the bell alongside other employees from the company.
The Closing Bell will ring on December 14, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties may tune into broadcast media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the NYSE’s website at nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos of the ceremony will be shared on the NYSE and Brown-Forman social media channels.
About Brown-Forman:
For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, Fords Gin, and Gin Mare. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.
|
