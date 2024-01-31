|
31.01.2024 16:30:49
Browning West To Nominate Eight Candidates To Gildan Activewear Board
(RTTNews) - Browning West, LP, a long-term shareholder of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL. GIL.TO), has decided to nominate eight candidates for election to the Board of Directors.
Browning West and its affiliates beneficially owns around 5.0% of the company's outstanding shares.
Browning West initially chose to requisition a Special Meeting because it was the fastest path to reverse the Board's succession mistakes.
Usman S. Nabi and Peter M. Lee of Browning West commented: "Although we are gratified that our efforts have resulted in Gildan's Board setting a date for a shareholder vote, we believe the Board has once again embarrassed itself and impugned what little credibility it has left in the lead-up to this week's Annual Meeting announcement."
