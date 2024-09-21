|
21.09.2024 12:20:00
Bull Market Buys: 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Own for the Long Run
The Nasdaq Composite index first entered the current bull market in December 2022, and is up by about 20% since the start of 2024 alone. While that bull market run has injected life into shares of many companies across a range of sectors, it's also important to remember that the stock market is cyclical.Down periods are an inevitable part of a long-term investor's journey, but the U.S. market has historically had a remarkable habit of eventually recovering from these stretches and rising upwards with the passage of time. The key principle for benefiting from all market cycles is to avoid ill-advised strategies like market timing and focus on consistently investing your capital in great businesses.The next time you're shopping for stocks to hold for the long run, don't overlook these two top Nasdaq names.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
