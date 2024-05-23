Cabot Corporation Earns Platinum Rating from EcoVadis for Fourth Consecutive Year

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has achieved a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the highest recognition available, for the fourth consecutive year. The platinum rating recognizes Cabot’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and places Cabot among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis. This recognition reflects the quality of the company’s sustainability management system as well as demonstrates its commitment to promoting transparency throughout its value chain.

EcoVadis evaluates the sustainability performance and management systems of more than 130,000 companies in over 180 countries across more than 220 industries within four key areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. This year, Cabot once again received the top sustainability performance score of "outstanding” in the environment category. The EcoVadis methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by EcoVadis for our excellent sustainability performance. With EcoVadis raising the bar higher than ever, we are immensely proud of our team’s hard work to identify and act on opportunities to further advance our sustainability performance,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. "At Cabot, we are responding to our stakeholders and customers by developing innovative solutions that will further our decarbonization strategy, conserve resources across our value chain, and grow our position in the circular economy. Our EcoVadis rating reflects Cabot’s leadership and dedication to continuous improvement and enabling a more sustainable future with our products and processes.”

Furthermore, Cabot recently received its 2023 scores from CDP, a non-for-profit organization that spearheads the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP annually evaluates participating companies across three areas: climate change, supplier engagement and water security. Cabot achieved improved scores in two out of the three rated areas, including a ‘B’ rating in climate change and a ‘B-' rating in supplier engagement. The company remained at a ‘B’ rating in water security.

"As a leader in our industry, we understand our role in setting an example for sustainability performance and transparency. We are proud that our efforts continue to be recognized by EcoVadis at the highest level and the enhancements we have made to our sustainability agenda also resulted in an improved CDP score,” said Martin O’Neill, senior vice president, Safety, Health and Environment (SH&E) and Government Affairs; chief sustainability officer. "Each year, we use these valuable assessments to uncover new opportunities to further improve our sustainability program. It is crucial that we continue to honor our commitments and remain accountable to our stakeholders as we work together toward achieving a lower carbon future.”

For more information about Cabot’s commitment to sustainability and its ESG disclosures, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523241117/en/