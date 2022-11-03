Cabot Corporation Launches New LITX® 93 Series of Conductive Carbon Additives for Lithium-ion Battery Applications

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced the launch of its new LITX® 93 series of conductive carbon additives (CCA) for use in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV), energy storage applications and consumer electronics.

The market for lithium-ion batteries is expected to experience exponential growth due to the increasing consumption of rechargeable batteries and a rise in the adoption of EVs. This battery growth is expected to also fuel the demand for material components within batteries, including performance additives such as CCAs to support the rapid shift to EVs across the globe. CCAs are essential to build and sustain the conductive network of lithium-ion batteries for EVs, as they connect active materials within the electrode to enable an efficient and durable charge transfer, resulting in optimal electronic conductivity and lithium-ion diffusion.

The LITX 93 series can enable high energy density and high-rate charge-discharge performance for lithium-ion batteries due to their excellent dispersibility and conductive particle morphology. This series of conductive carbon products can be applied in both anode and cathode and is suitable for a variety of cathode active materials such as lithium iron phosphate (LFP), nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) and lithium cobalt oxide (LCO). Furthermore, the LITX93 series is offered in a versatile powder form, enabling battery manufacturers design flexibility for their end-use products.

"We are committed to leveraging the power of innovative chemistry and our strong R&D capabilities to deliver solutions that enable a more sustainable future for the rapidly growing battery market,” said Shen Yi, vice president and general manager for Battery Materials. "As we experience significant battery growth, it is ever more important that battery manufacturers have access to a reliable source of supply to bolster battery production. To ensure a reliable, local supply for our customers, the LITX 93 series will be manufactured throughout our global network, enabling us to support the demands of the market – today and in the future. We are proud to expand our comprehensive CCA product portfolio to help our customers meet their specific performance and cycle life requirements for lithium-ion battery applications.”

In addition to the LITX 93 series, Cabot offers the broadest portfolio of CCAs to enable the next generation of lithium-ion batteries, which include conductive carbons, carbon nanotubes (CNT), carbon nanostructures (CNS), and graphenes.

To learn more, visit cabotcorp.com/batteries.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), particularly under the heading "Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005276/en/