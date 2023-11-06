Cabot Corporation Launches New REPLASBLAK™ Circular Black Masterbatch Product Family with Sustainable Material

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced the launch of its new REPLASBLAK™ product family of circular black masterbatches with certified material. With this launch, Cabot has introduced three products which will be sold as the company’s first-ever International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) certified black masterbatch products powered by EVOLVE® Sustainable Solutions. Cabot’s recently launched EVOLVE® Sustainable Solutions technology platform is designed to deliver products that offer sustainable content with reliable performance at industrial scale. The REPLASBLAK circular black masterbatches powered by EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions will enable Cabot to deliver the reliable performance, quality and consistency that the plastics industry requires at scale for certified solutions.

Increased environmental pressures are driving greater demand for black masterbatch solutions that support a circular, sustainable economy as well as decrease greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across several applications in the automotive, agriculture, packaging and construction segments. Cabot’s EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform is designed to deliver sustainable reinforcing carbons and other performance materials across three sustainability categories – recovered, renewable and reduced.

Cabot has launched three new black masterbatch products powered by EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions under the recovered category including, REPLASBLAK™ rePE5475 100% circular black masterbatch, REPLASBLAK™ rePE5265 70% circular black masterbatch and REPLASBLAK™ rePE5250 60% circular black masterbatch. All three products leverage an ISCC PLUS certified mass balance approach. ISCC is a globally applicable certification system designed to ensure compliance with ecological and social requirements, greenhouse gas emissions savings and traceability. Mass balance accounting is a chain of custody approach designed to trace the flow of materials through a complex value chain, including recycled feedstock at plants.

REPLASBLAK rePE5475 100% circular black masterbatch leverages 100% ISCC PLUS mass balance certified material made from reclaimed carbons from end-of-life tires pyrolysis and mechanically recycled polyethylene. It delivers more than a 60% GHG reduction in comparison to a standard black masterbatch and adheres to the ISCC PLUS voluntary add-on GHG emissions requirements. It delivers medium tint strength, making it suitable for applications that require higher circular content including compounding, recycling, injection molding and sheet extrusion applications relevant to the automotive, agriculture, packaging and construction segments.

REPLASBLAK rePE5265 70% circular black masterbatch leverages 70% ISCC PLUS mass balance certified material made from mechanically recycled polyethylene. It reduces GHG emissions by nearly 50% in comparison to a standard black masterbatch and adheres to the ISCC PLUS voluntary add-on GHG emissions requirements. It delivers high gloss and jet pigmentation in thermoplastics, making it suitable for compounding, recycling, injection molding and sheet extrusion applications relevant to the automotive segment.

REPLASBLAK rePE5250 60% circular black masterbatch leverages 60% ISCC PLUS mass balance certified material made from mechanically recycled polyethylene. It reduces GHG emissions by nearly 50% in comparison to a standard black masterbatch and adheres to the ISCC PLUS voluntary add-on GHG emissions requirements. It delivers high tint strength making it suitable for compounding, recycling, injection molding and sheet extrusion applications relevant to the automotive segment.

"We are proud to launch our new REPLASBLAK portfolio as we advance in our sustainability journey and develop new products and processes with a sustainability benefit. As the largest global manufacturer of black masterbatch, we have the capacity and expertise to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers solve their sustainability challenges as well as meet our own sustainability objectives,” said Jeff Zhu, executive vice president and president, Performance Chemicals segment and Asia Pacific Region. "Our new black masterbatch products powered by EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions will be manufactured at our plants in Pepinster and Loncin, Belgium, which recently achieved ISCC PLUS certification. This gives our customers third-party validation that our products are leveraging circular value chains and certified feedstocks in the product manufacturing process. With several projects at various stages of development, we are excited about our progress and look forward to continuing to collaborate with our customers and industry partners on building out our product pipeline to enable a more sustainable world.”

For more information about Cabot’s REPLASBLAK product portfolio powered by EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions, visit cabotcorp.com/replasblak.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

