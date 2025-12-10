|
10.12.2025 12:15:51
CAC 40 Down Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Wednesday with investors treading cautiously ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the day. Remarks from some European Central Bank officials that the bank will likely adopt a pragmatic, wait-and-see approach with regard to future policy stance weighed a bit on sentiment.
Meanwhile, French lawmakers have approved the 2026 social-security budget. This is likely to provide some relief to Sébastien Lecornu's minority government.
The benchmark CAC was down 35.73 points or 0.44% at 8,016.78 a few minutes past noon.
Thales drifted down nearly 3%. Renault lost 2.25%, while Vinci and Euronext shed nearly 2%.
Accor, Hermes International, Orange, Capgemini, Veolia Environment, Dassault Systemes, Bouygues, Stellantis, Sanofi and Michelin lost 0.6 to 1.4%.
Carrefour gained about 0.8%. Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is partnering with Carrefour CA , Carmila CARM , and Unlimitail to develop retail media across Carrefour and Carmila sites in France and Spain.
Societe Generale gained nearly 1%. Eurofins Scientific, Unibail Rodamco and Bureau Veritas posted modest gains.
